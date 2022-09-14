Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 to the Dev Channel Insiders

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 to the Dev Channel Insiders. The latest Dev Channel build adds an expanded view in Widgets, Game Pass widget improvements, improvements, and bug fixes.

After installing Build 25201, you will see expand and collapse button in the top right corner of the widget board, allowing you to expand the size of the board. The size will be remembered, meaning if you leave it expanded, the board will be of the same size the next time you open it. Moreover, the updated Game Pass widget allows you to sign in with your Xbox profile. The updated Game Pass widget will show the full range of Game Pass games and more available to you.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 also introduces changes, improvements, and bug fixes. However, the update also comes with some known issues. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

Fixes and Known issues

To update to the latest Windows Insider Preview Build, navigate to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates. Microsoft has also released ISO for Build 25201, meaning you can download the build manually from the official Microsoft website. You can download Build 25201 ISO from here.