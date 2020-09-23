Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20221 for Insiders in the Dev Channel. The new Insider Build two useful new features, bug fixes and performance improvements.

With the latest Windows Insider Build installed, Dev Channel Insiders will be able to create and join a meeting by clicking on the new ‘Meet Now’ icon notification area (system tray) of the taskbar. However, Microsoft clarifies that the feature won’t be available for every insider in the Dev Channel. Instead, the feature will be gradually rolled to the insiders. The ability to pin notifications in the Your Phone app is another useful feature in the Build 20221, but this too won’t be available for every insider as Microsoft has planned to rolle out the feature gradually. The update also inlcudes important fixes, and performance improvements. You can read the official changelog below.

Introducing Meet Now in the Windows 10 Taskbar

Earlier this year we introduced Meet Now in Skype. Meet Now makes it easy to connect with anyone in as little as two clicks for free and each call can last up to 24 hours. Today, we’re excited to share that we are extending this capability in Windows 10 by bringing Meet Now right to the taskbar. You can now easily set up a video call and reach friends and family in an instant by clicking on the Meet Now icon in the notification area (system tray) of the taskbar in Windows 10. No sign ups or downloads needed.

Create a meeting:

Join a meeting:

This feature is rolling out to a subset of Insiders in the Dev Channel at first, to help us quickly identify issues that may impact performance and reliability. Rest assured they will be gradually rolled out to everyone in the Dev Channel.

Other updates for Insiders

Your Phone Notifications gets a new pinning feature

We are excited to announce that the Your Phone app has a new pinning feature integrated with the notifications feed. With notifications pinning, you can easily pin to save important notifications that will stick to the top of your feed so they are readily accessible and distinguished from the rest of your notifications. To try out this feature, find a notification you want to pin and click the ellipses in the overflow menu. There you will see the option “Pin notification”.

Since the notification will now stick to the top of your feed, you no longer have to worry about losing the notification and can easily access the thread and use all your favorite functionality, like in-line reply. When you no longer need that notification thread, you can simply unpin it by clicking the unpin icon.

This is a gradual rollout, so it may take a few days for notifications pinning to show up within the Your Phone app. Give this feature a try and continue to provide us with your valuable feedback within the Your Phone app under Settings > Help & Feedback > Send Feedback.

Updates for developers

The Windows SDK is now flighting continuously with the Dev Channel. Whenever a new OS build is flighted to the Dev Channel, the corresponding SDK will also be flighted. You can always install the latest Insider SDK from aka.ms/InsiderSDK. SDK flights will be archived in Flight Hub along with OS flights.

Changes and Improvements

As some Insiders may have noticed, we’re adding a notification to let you know when an app registers to run at startup (Settings > Apps > Startup Apps).

With most of the launches of the People app coming directly from within the Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 10, the People app no longer appears as a standalone app in Start. It remains as an inbox app and can be launched to manage your contacts from the button in the Mail and Calendar apps.

Fixes

We fixed an issue where the new Manage Disks and Volumes section in Settings wasn’t blocking the ability to change the drive letter of the system volume.

We fixed an issue that could result in Start menu, and Action Center being totally transparent when certain apps were open in the background.

We fixed an issue that could result in a crash when opening the Power menu in Start while running Magnifier at a high zoom level.

We fixed an issue that could result in a virtual desktop thumbnail in Task View showing an empty desktop even after moving an app over to that desktop.

We fixed an issue when typing with an IME into text fields in certain apps that could result in input no longer being accepted.

We fixed an issue that could result in the Chinese Pinyin IME candidate pane getting stuck on the first letter when typing into certain games.

We fixed an issue that could result in Windows Update getting stuck at “Downloading – 0%” for a long time.

We fixed seeing generic errors when using wsl --install in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

in the Windows Subsystem for Linux. We fixed a bug where the Linux kernel would not be installed when using wsl --install in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Known issues