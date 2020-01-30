Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19555 with several bug fixes for Insiders in the Fast ring

Deals

Deal Alert: Samsung Notebook 5 with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD now available for just $399 If you are looking for a solid laptop that can withstand your everyday tasks, check out this deal on Samsung Notebook 5. You can now get Samsung Notebook 5 with AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RA...

Deal Alert: Lenovo Yoga C940 laptop with 10th gen Intel Core i7 and 512GB SSD fo... In September last year, Lenovo announced the new Yoga C940 convertible device. BestBuy is now selling this device at a $300 discount. For $999, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C940 with 10th gen...

Deal Alert: Google Pixel 4’s all-time low price is back again! Pixel 4 series of smartphones has been critiqued for both being too expensive in comparison to rival Android phones and at the same time not offering as much in terms of spec value to offset...

Deal Alert: The new 13-inch Macbook Pro is $200 cheaper today Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel i5 CPU is a decent computer for pretty much everyone. But if you’re one of those who never thought of buying the MacBook Pro just because o...

Deal Alert: Massive $600 discount on 15-inch Macbook Pro Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro with Intel i9 CPU is a great computer for all the power users. And if you fall into that category but never thought of buying the 15-inch MacBook Pro just b...

Deal Alert: Apple AirPods are now available at a discounted price While there are only a few companies that offer premium quality earbuds, it’s still a difficult task to find the right pair that fits your needs. Apple is one of the top brands that yo...

Deal Alert: Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL are now available at an all-time low price Pixel 4 and 4 XL have been critiqued for both being too expensive in comparison to rival Android phones and at the same time not offering as much in terms of spec value to offset the cost. T...

Deal Alert: Get 64% off the #1 best-selling gaming mouse in the US Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse is the No.1 best-selling gaming mouse in the US according to The NPD Group. You can now get a massive 64% discount on this mouse. After discount, Razer De...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Go tablet with 8GB RAM and Platinum Type Cover $80... Microsoft’s Surface Go is perfect for all your daily tasks, giving you laptop performance, tablet portability, and a touchscreen with the power of Windows 10. It weighs just 1.15 lbs a...