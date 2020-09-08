Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.508 (KB4571756) to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. The build is intended for commercial customers in the Beta Channel and Release Preview Channel for pre-release validation.

Windows 10 Build 19042.508 is a security update which includes the following improvements:

Microsoft fixed an issue with a possible elevation of privilege in windowmanagement.dll .

. Microsoft fixed a security vulnerability issue with user proxies and HTTP-based intranet servers. After installing this update, HTTP-based intranet servers cannot leverage a user proxy by default to detect updates. Scans using these servers will fail if the clients do not have a configured system proxy. If you must leverage a user proxy, you must configure the behaviour using the Windows Update policy “Allow user proxy to be used as a fallback if detection using system proxy fails.” This change does not affect customers who secure their Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) servers with the Transport Layer Security (TLS) or Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocols. For more information, see Improving security for devices receiving updates via WSUS.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, Windows Storage and Filesystems, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

For more information about the resolved security vulnerabilities, see more at the Security Update Guide here .

Insiders in the Beta channel can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.

Source: Microsoft