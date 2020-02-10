Microsoft releases redesigned Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps for iOS devices

Microsoft today released a new update for Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps for iOS devices. This v2.34 update comes with all-new design. Microsoft has redesigned the app to be simpler, faster and more beautiful than before. Second, Microsoft has introduced an updated Alt Text pane that makes it easy to make your non-text content more accessible by adding captions in a single description field, or mark elements as decorative if they are only for aesthetics.

Apart from the above, Excel app has got two more features:

Read and Reply on the Fly: Respond to comments and mentions right from email without opening the workbook.

XLOOKUP is here: Row by row, find anything you need in a table or range with XLOOKUP. You can learn more about the XLOOKUP feature here.

You can download the updated Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps from App Store.