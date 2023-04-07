Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.69.0 with new utility and more

Microsoft has released PowerToys v0.69.0, introducing a new utility called Registry Preview to let you visualize and edit Windows registry files. The latest version of PowerToys also supports per-user scope installation, some improvements to PowerRename, PowerToys Run, and more. It also includes many fixes and improvements to offer an overall better experience.

You can learn more about all the changes introduced in PowerToys v0.69.0 in the complete official changelog below.

PowerToys v0.69.0 changelog

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. Users can tune and streamline their Windows experience by using the set of utilities for greater productivity.

To get the latest app version, you need to open Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click ‘Check for updates.’

