Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.62.1, has no new features

Earlier this month, Microsoft released PowerToys version 0.62.0, introducing some exciting new features. Now, the company has released another update, v0.62.1, to fix some of the issues found in the previous version. Microsoft has just released a patch to resolve issues in v0.62.0 to fix some important bugs and improve the overall experience.

PowerToys v0.62.1 comes with the same new features and improvements Microsoft introduced in v0.62.0. The only changes you are getting in the latest version are fixes for several issues. You can learn about these fixes in more detail by reading the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

You can find the complete official changelog of PowerToys v0.62.0 here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. By using the set of utilities, users can tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity.

To get the latest version of the app, you need to open Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.