Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.19 with several bug fixes and improved installer experience

Microsoft today announced the release of PowerToys v0.19. This is a minor update with no new features. But this update comes with several (over 100 issues) bug fixes and improved installer experience.
For 0.19 release, our massive push is stabilizing our code base. Releasing new items into the wild, we will encounter bugs that didn’t happen during testing. It also allows us to reevaluate decisions made earlier in the process.
Find the full change log of PowerToys v0.19 below.
PowerToys Run
- Now using low level hooks so can remap Alt+Space to a WinKey based shortcut #2325
- PWAs correctly reconginized #3199
- Dev mode apps can’t be found #3330
- Duplicate results due to romaing profile data #3180
- Steam games not found #3425
- Hidden files not in results #3449
- Theming improvements #3485
- Missing icons #3541
- Supress Alt-F4 #3796
- Network paths don’t work #4096
- Search enivornment path by default #4200
- Search desktop by default #4056
- Can’t find Terminal #3974
- Can’t find ClickOnce apps #4025
- Start typing text is visible then disappears on cold start #2974
- Tabbing highlight issue for context menu #2559, #3483
- Context menu buttons showing up when hovering with mouse #2420
- Placement shutters with monitors #3535, #3018](#3018)
- blank result box when there’s nothing on search query #3186
- Result box sizing issue #2456
PowerRename
- Detect when pattern matching is used #1002
FancyZones
- Outlook new email windows snapped to last used zone #1192
- Teams notifications don’t snap #1931
- Improved multi-thread design. #961
- Multiple Virtual Desktop Fixes. #2725, #2684, [#2678]#2678), #2633
Keyboard manager
- Key remappings stay active when flipping to Japanese IME #3397
- Tab fix when remap Ctrl/Alt #3294
- Fix remapping to alt-tab/win+space style shortcuts #3331
- Fixed remapping to Extended keys (Home, End, Ins, Del, Pg, Arrow keys) #3478
- Games having incorrect key mapping #3647
- Fixed numlock remap #3277
- Stability fixes
Settings
- Settings v2 is blanked #3384
- “Check for update” actually checks for update vs goes to GH page #2535
- Docs point to redirection URL now so we can update without updating app #3088
- Multiple UX improvements
- Start at login not being respected #3875
- Now using low level hooks so can remap Alt+Space to a WinKey based shortcut #2325
- Warning added for invalid input in hotkeys for [#3992](FZ Settings #3992)
Installer
Source: Microsoft
Comments