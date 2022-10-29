Microsoft releases Office Version 2211 (Build 15822.20000) for Windows users

Microsoft has released yet another Office preview update with no new features for Windows users. Office Version 2211 (Build 15822.20000) is now rolling out with just a fix for an issue in Microsoft Word. It fixes an issue where fonts in Word could be corrupted in Styles, resulting in unrecognized character squares. But there is nothing more than that, so another disappointment for Office Beta Insiders on Windows.

Changelog

Microsoft is currently testing these changes with Office Insiders, so the general public cannot see them right now. The good news is that they will eventually be available for all Office users. Meanwhile, Beta Channel Insiders on Windows will get another new Office Build next Friday, and we are hoping that the upcoming Office update for Windows will be much more exciting with lots of new features and changes.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.