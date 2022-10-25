Microsoft releases Office Version 2211 (Build 15813.20002) for Windows users

Unlike the last release, Microsoft’s latest Office Preview update for Beta Channel Insiders does not offer any new features or changes. The latest Office Version 2211 (Build 15813.20002) for Windows, however, comes with a ton of notable bug fixes for issues found in Excel, Access, Outlook, Word, Project, and Office Suite. You can learn more about these fixes in the official changelog below.

Microsoft is currently testing these changes with Office Insiders, so the general public cannot see them right now. The good news is that they will eventually be available for all Office users. Meanwhile, Beta Channel Insiders on Windows will get another new Office Build next Friday, and we are hoping that the upcoming Office update for Windows will be much more exciting with lots of new features and changes.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.