Microsoft releases Office Version 2210 (Build 15715.20014) with a ton of bug fixes and improvements

Microsoft has released Office Version 2210 (Build 15715.20014) for Beta Channel Insiders running Windows. However, the newest Office Preview build for Office Insiders includes no new features or changes. What is significant in this update are the notable bug fixes and improvements.

Office Version 2210 (Build 15715.20014) brings notable fixes for issues found in several Office apps, including Microsoft Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Word, and Office Suite. You can check out the official changelog below to learn more about these fixes.

Office Version 2210 (Build 15715.20014) changelog

Microsoft’s last Office Insider release last week was also mostly about bug fixes and only one new feature for the Excel application. Before the previous release, the software giant added a new Sensitivity toolbar that prevents data leaks in several Office apps, including Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. It also added the ability to upload Excel documents to OneDrive. You can learn more about changes Microsoft introduced to Office Insiders last week here. Hopefully, Microsoft will not disappoint Office Insiders next week with the roll-out of only bug fixes.

Microsoft is currently testing these changes with Office Insiders, so the general public cannot see them right now. The good news is that they will eventually be available for all Office users. Meanwhile, Beta Channel Insiders on Windows will get another new Office Build next Friday, and we are hoping the company will introduce exciting new features with the latest update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.