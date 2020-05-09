Microsoft releases new firmware update for Surface Pro 4, bringing improvements in system stability, improvements in connection stability. The update also includes addressed security updates. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
|Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063
|Intel iCLS Client Extension
|1914.13.0.1063
|Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.56.87.0
|Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System
|1914.12.0.1256
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116
|Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth
|15.68.17018.116
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116
|Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller
|15.68.17018.116
|Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.70.3626
|Surface – Firmware – 109.3192.768.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|109.3192.768.0
You can download and install the firmware update by heading to Settings> Updates & Security> Check for updates.
