Microsoft releases new firmware update for Surface Pro 4, bringing improvements in system stability, improvements in connection stability. The update also includes addressed security updates. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063Intel iCLS Client Extension1914.13.0.1063

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.56.87.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System1914.12.0.1256

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth15.68.17018.116

  • improves connection stability and enables the support of new products.
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller15.68.17018.116

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626Surface ME – Firmware11.8.70.3626

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 109.3192.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware109.3192.768.0

  • addresses security updates and improves system stability.

You can download and install the firmware update by heading to Settings> Updates & Security> Check for updates. 

