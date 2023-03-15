Microsoft releases new Edge Dev Build with many new features

Microsoft has released Edge Dev 112.0.1722.7 for Edge Insiders registered in the Dev Channel. The latest Dev Channel build offers many new features, performance improvements, and bug fixes.

Edge Dev 112.0.1722.7 adds automatic profile switching, auto name suggestion on Tab Group, Video Smart Explorer, the ability to long press on a video to block ads on Android devices, new WebView2 features, and more. Besides these new features, the latest Edge Dev build includes fixes for plenty of bugs, and performance improvements. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Edge Dev 112.0.1722.7 changelog

Improvements

Changed behavior

To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation. It is worth noting that Edge Dev 112.0.1722.7 is now available for PCs running Windows 8.1 or older, as Microsoft Edge no longer supports them for Insider builds.