Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14729.20038 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build mainly brings fixes with no new features.

You can read the full official changelog below to know about what’s been fixed.

Changelog

Word

Notable Fixes

We fixed an issue where the cursor disappears from a comment while scrolling in a multi-page document.

We fixed an issue where a GUID was displayed rather than an author’s name during collaboration.

We fixed an issue where the application sometimes stopped responding when refreshing the table of contents.

We fixed an issue where the Undo command wasn’t working after changing the color of bullets in a document.

Project

Notable Fixes

We fixed an issue where the application would close unexpectedly when loading a customized report.

We fixed an issue where manually scheduled tasks were rescheduled to earlier dates when the user opened projects that had been Saved As with a different name.

Office Suite

Notable Fixes

We fixed an issue where an Upload Blocked warning window appeared when a new file with an Encrypted Label was saved and re-opened in an environment where OneDrive Sync had been configured.

We fixed an issue where a reboot was triggered to complete the removal of existing installations.

We fixed an issue where Read Aloud would close unexpectedly when it was started and stopped in rapid succession.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.