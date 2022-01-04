Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build Build 14822.20000 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build mainly brings fixes to Excel, Word and Outlook.

You can read the full official changelog below to know about what’s been fixed.

Changelog

Excel

Notable Fixes

We fixed an issue where Excel was unable to export workbooks to XPS if the user did not have export permission.

We fixed a performance issue when using automation-based tools, including slicers and accessibility tools.

Word

Notable Fixes

We fixed an issue where comments were missing in Sidetrack but visible in the pane.

We fixed an issue where zoom on live preview dismissed the contextual card.

Outlook

Notable Fix

We fixed an issue where removed shared calendars reappeared when the REST shared calendar feature was enabled.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.