Microsoft today released the new 99.0.1131.3 for Edge Dev channel users. This is the first Dev build of the year and the first on Chromium 99. The update brings a number of new features, which can be seen in the changelog below:
Added features:
- Added the ability to manually set which profile certain websites open in via edge://settings/profiles/multiProfileSettings.
- Added the ability to edit saved passwords from the initial dialog to save them.
- Added an option to the right-click menu to open links in new Application Guard windows when Application Guard is available.
- Added info to the Edge Bar settings page informing users which extensions they have installed that are preventing the use of the Edge Bar.
- Management policies (note that updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have happened yet):
- Added a management policy to control if Address Bar Editing is Enabled.
- Added support on mobile for disabling autofill via management policy.
- Developer:
- Added support for custom formats on the clipboard (Chromium Issue 106449).
- Added support for the WebView2 API BasicAuthenticationRequested, which was previously in the experimental state (Issue 120).
- Added support for the dual screen web developer APIs CSS Foldables and Viewport Segments that were previously in the Experimental stage.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed a crash when navigating to certain websites.
- Fixed a crash when navigating via interaction with the address bar.
- Fixed a crash when interacting with the address bar dropdown.
- Fixed a crash when choosing where to download files to.
- Fixed a crash when sending feedback from InPrivate or Guest windows.
- Fixed a crash when showing autofill popups.
- Fixed a crash when interacting with misspelled words that have been identified by the spellchecker.
- Fixed a crash when using Web Select (formerly Smart Copy).
- Fixed a crash when installing a website as an app.
- Fixed a crash when importing data from another browser.
- Fixed an issue where certain webpages crash after a few seconds.
- Fixed an issue where tabs sometimes crash when certain accessibility features are enabled.
- Mobile:
- Fixed a crash when interacting with downloads.
- Fixed a crash when viewing the new tab page.
- Fixed a crash when viewing weather from the new tab page.
- Fixed a crash when using Shopping.
- Fixed a crash when using Read Aloud on a different tab than the currently visible one.
- Fixed a hang on iOS.
- Fixed a crash in WebView2 apps (Issue 1882).
Changed behaviour:
- Reduced the amount of blank unloaded pages when scrolling through PDFs.
- Improved the blocking of malicious URLs that are manually sent to the browser during startup.
- Improved the performance of the startup page by pre-rendering it when possible.
- Fixed an issue where the System And Performance settings page is sometimes blank.
- Fixed an issue where the Customize Toolbar settings were missing from edge://settings/appearance.
- Fixed an issue where Spellcheck sometimes doesn’t work in InPrivate windows.
- Fixed an issue where certain UI no longer uses the Windows theme color when the Windows setting to do so is enabled.
- Fixed an issue where the Picture in Picture button doesn’t appear on certain videos.
- Fixed an issue where Web Select doesn’t work in PWAs or websites installed as apps.
- Fixed an issue where PDFs sometimes prompt to restore their data when they shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue where certain websites don’t save the password correctly for later use with autofill.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to manage Shopping settings in InPrivate or Guest windows fails because those settings aren’t available in those types of windows.
- Fixed an issue where the Mini Menu appears on websites it shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue on Windows 11 where pinning a web app to the Start menu fails.
- Fixed an issue where the Buy Now Pay Later dialog unexpectedly closes instead of continuing with the flow.
- Fixed an issue where browser components sometimes fail to update themselves.
- Fixed an issue where certain settings imported from Internet Explorer aren’t imported properly.
- Fixed an issue where the “Added Security” message in the Site Information button sometimes appears when it shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue where certain popups keep reappearing unexpectedly after they’ve been dismissed.
- Fixed an issue where certain UI in the Feedback flyout is missing or doesn’t have any text.
- Fixed an issue where the Performance button sometimes stays in the toolbar when it shouldn’t.
- Mobile:
- Improved the effectiveness of the ad blocker on iOS.
- Fixed an issue where downloads sometimes fail.
- Fixed an issue where downloaded files sometimes can’t be accessed.
- Fixed an issue where local HTML files sometimes can’t be opened.
- Fixed an issue where Read Aloud voices sometimes can’t be changed.
- Fixed an issue where signing out of the browser sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where switching tabs sometimes causes the active tab to be blank.
- Fixed an issue where the new tab page sometimes doesn’t load properly.
- Fixed an issue where certain dialogs can’t be closed.
- Fixed an issue where the browser doesn’t get automatically signed in when it should.
- Fixed an issue where sync sometimes isn’t enabled when it should be.
- Fixed an issue on iOS where autofilling certain info like for payment cards sometimes doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue on Android where management policies to control image download and screenshots don’t work.
- Fixed an issue when using a personal account where the work account is sometimes unexpectedly switched to automatically.
- Developer:
- Fixed an issue in WebView2 apps where windows opened via window.open() sometimes aren’t in the correct size or position (Issue 1343).
- Fixed an issue in WebView2 apps where mouse input sometimes doesn’t work (Issue 1955).
- Removed support for Pinned Sites on Mac.
- Removed the ability to add a printer from within Application Guard windows since it doesn’t work.
Known issues:
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
