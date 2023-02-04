Microsoft releases Edge Dev 111.0.1660.0 with new features and fixes

Microsoft has released Edge Dev
As for what’s new, Edge Dev 111.0.1600.0 has the option to let you move all tabs to a new workspace. It also offers an Automatic HTTPS policy for enterprise users. There are no more noteworthy changes Microsoft mentioned in the official changelog. However, the latest Dev build comes with tons of improvements and fixes, which will improve your overall browsing experience.
You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about the latest Dev build.
Changelog
To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation.
