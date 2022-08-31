Microsoft releases Edge Dev 106.0.1363.0

Microsoft has released Edge version 106.0.1363.0 for the Dev Channel Insiders. The latest update version of the Edge Dev adds a tooltip display on thumbs up/down, making it easier for the Narrator to read it aloud. It also comes with an updated policy for efficiency mode support.

Aside from a couple of the new capabilities, the latest version of the Microsoft Edge Dev comes with a plethora of fixes and reliability improvements. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about these fixes and improvements.

Changelog

Edge version 106.0.1363.0 for the Dev Channel will be the last update for August. The software giant releases new Edge Dev builds every week to introduce new features, fixes, and changes. We will get a new Edge Dev build next week.

If you want to try these new features before Beta and stable channel users, you can download Microsoft Edge Dev here from the Official Edge Insider website. To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation.

Which features do you love the most if you’re using Edge Dev? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.