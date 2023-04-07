Microsoft releases Edge 112 Stable with new features and security fixes

Microsoft has released Edge Version 112.0.1722.34 for users in the Stable Channel, adding new features, policies, and fixes for security issues.

In Edge 112, Microsoft has improved the enhanced security mode, which now supports WebAssembly for ARM64. It also includes new features for the web app policy, improvements to the in-browser JSON viewer, an updated new tab page policy, and more. You can read the complete official changelog to learn more about the changes in detail.

Microsoft Edge version 112.0.1722.34 changelog

Microsoft Edge Version 111.0.1661.54 includes the following security updates:

If you are using Microsoft Edge, you can install the latest version of the browser quickly from the browser setting. You can click the three-dot view menu (browser ellipsis menu) in the right corner, then click Settings. Now click About Microsoft Edge. It will automatically search for an update and install it if your computer is connected to the internet. Edge will restart to complete the installation process.

Source: Microsoft