Microsoft releases Edge 109 Stable with new text prediction feature and more

Microsoft has released Edge Stable Channel (Version 109.0.1518.49), adding a couple of new features and policy updates. The latest Edge Stable update also includes security fixes to make the web browser more immune to exploitation from bad actors. You can read about the security fixes by clicking on the below links.

As for the new features in Edge Stable 109, it has the ability to predict text to help you write faster and with fewer mistakes. It can make word and sentence predictions for long-form editable text fields on web pages. However, text prediction is currently only available in English in the US, India, and Australia. For Administrators, you can control the availability of text predictions using the TextPredictionEnabled policy.

Microsoft Edge 109 also enables users to link a personal Microsoft account (MSA) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) account through work or school. It also includes TLS server certificate verification changes. You can learn more about these changes in the complete official changelog below.

Feature updates

Policy updates

Have you installed Edge version 109.0.1518.49 yet? Which is/are your favorite feature(s) in this release? Let us know in the comments section.