From time to time Microsoft pushed out Cumulative Update KB4023057 to help improve Windows Update reliability. So far this has been for Windows 10, but now Microsoft has released the update for the first time for Windows 11.

The software is a housecleaning patch of sorts which Microsoft has pushing put previously in anticipation of the roll-out of a bigger update in the near future, and it does some work to make it more likely the bigger service update will roll out more smoothly.

The patch performs the following actions:

This update may request your device to stay awake longer to enable the installation of updates.

This update may try to reset network settings if problems are detected, and it will clean up registry keys that may be preventing updates from being installed successfully.

This update may repair disabled or corrupted Windows operating system components that determine the applicability of updates to your version of Windows 10.

This update may compress files in your user profile directory to help free up enough disk space to install important updates.

This update may reset the Windows Update database to repair the problems that could prevent updates from installing successfully. Therefore, you may see that your Windows Update history was cleared.

It is not clear what larger update KB4023057 is preparing for, but Microsoft’s telemetry may have detected issues with the installation of monthly updates for their new operating system.

KB4023057 is a mandatory update with no known issues and is being rolled out gradually to all supported Windows 11 users.

via Gadgettendency