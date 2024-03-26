Microsoft releases an update to fix a critical Domain Controller crash issue in Windows 10

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has released an emergency update, KB5037425, to address a critical issue affecting Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019 and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2019 domain controllers. This update fixes a bug in the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) that could lead to excessive memory usage and unexpected system crashes.

The KB5037425 update specifically targets a memory leak within the LSASS service. This leak, introduced in the previous update (KB5035849) on March 12th, 2024, primarily affects domain controllers (DCs) responsible for user authentication within a network environment. The leak could cause DCs to consume excessive memory, leading to crashes and potential disruptions for users.

This update addresses a known issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). It might leak memory on domain controllers (DCs). This issue occurs after you install KB5035849 (March 12, 2024). The leak occurs when on-premises and cloud-based Active Directory DCs process Kerberos authentication requests. This substantial leak might cause excessive memory usage. Because of this, LSASS might stop responding, and the DCs will restart when you do not expect it.

If you manage a network running Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019 or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2019 DCs and have experienced unexpected system crashes since the March 12th update, installing KB5037425 is crucial. Additionally, any administrators concerned about the stability of their DCs or wanting to ensure a smooth Windows update experience are recommended to apply this update.

Currently, KB5037425 is available for manual download only through the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Before installing KB5037425, ensure you have the August 10th, 2021, Servicing Stack Update (SSU) KB5005112 installed on your system. This update improves the reliability of the update process. Additionally, after installing the combined SSU and LCU package (KB5037425), removing the LCU component alone is not possible.

