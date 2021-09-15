WinUI 2.7 is the latest stable release of the Windows UI Library (WinUI) for UWP applications (and desktop applications using XAML Islands).

WinUI is hosted on GitHub in Microsoft’s Windows UI Library repo. As an open source project, developers can file their WinUI 2 bug reports, feature requests, and community code contributions there.

New or updated features for WinUI 2.7 include:

InfoBadge

Badging is a non-intrusive and intuitive way to indicate notifications, display alerts, highlight new content, or draw focus to an area within an app. An InfoBadge is a small piece of UI that can be added into an app and customized to display a number, icon, or a simple dot.

InfoBadge is built into the NavigationView control. It can also be specified as a standalone element in the XAML tree, letting you place InfoBadge into any control or piece of UI that you choose.

See Microsoft’s usage guidelines and API reference for the InfoBadge control at the included links.

Horizontal Orientation in ColorPicker

Use the Orientation property of the ColorPicker control to specify whether the editing controls should align vertically or horizontally, relative to the colour spectrum.

See the usage guidelines and API reference for ColorPicker at the links included.

Examples

The XAML Controls Gallery sample app includes examples of each of these WinUI features and controls.

If you have the XAML Controls Gallery app installed and updated to the latest version, see the controls in action.

If you don’t have the XAML Controls Gallery app installed, get it from the Microsoft Store.

You can also view, clone, and build the XAML Controls Gallery source code from GitHub.

See the Notable Changes list for many of the GitHub issues addressed in this release.

All stable releases (and prereleases) are available for download from the GitHub release page or from Microsoft’s NuGet page.

WinUI packages can be added to Visual Studio projects through the NuGet package manager.

For more information, see Getting started with the Windows UI 2 Library.