Today Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22471 to the Dev Channel.

Today’s build mainly include fixes and will be the only Dev Channel build released this week as Microsoft is launching Windows 11 this week.

Microsoft says this build will expire on 15/09/2022 and warns that all previous Dev builds will expire this month on the 31/10/2021, suggesting users make sure they update those older builds.

Microsoft notes the builds released to the Dev Channel no longer match the Windows 11 experience that will be released to customers on October 5th. These builds are from the earliest stage in a new development cycle for Windows 11 with the latest work-in-progress code from their engineers. These aren’t always stable builds, and sometimes you will see issues that block key activities or require workarounds while flighting in the Dev Channel.

See the full changelog below:

Changes and Improvements

To better represent the how the purpose of TabletInputService has expanded over the years, we’re renaming it to be TextInputManagementService.

Fixes

[Taskbar]

We fixed an underlying issue that was causing the Taskbar’s hidden icons flyout to have sharp corners instead of rounded corners sometimes.

Using the down arrow when interacting with the Desktops flyout’s context menu should now move focus down the menu instead of dismissing it.

[File Explorer]

Fixed an issue that was making explorer.exe crash sometimes when closing File Explorer windows.

[Input]

Addressed an issue where voice typing might fail with an error message citing a network connection issue when that was not actually the cause of the failure.

If you’re using the touch keyboard in “Kana” key mode for the Japanese IME, the key labels will now correctly show the character that will be input when you’re holding Shift.

Mitigated a race condition that was causing textinputhost.exe to crash on launch sometimes.

[Windowing]

Typing wt from the Run dialog will now open Windows Terminal in the foreground instead of the background.

Addressed an issue that could lead to apps getting stuck in a minimized state after disconnecting an external monitor and resuming the system from sleep.

[Other]

Addressed a network issue for Insiders running certain traffic optimization software. This should lead to improved performance on websites utilizing HTTP/3.

Fixed and issue where some devices were failing to update to a newer build with error code 0xc1900101. If you are still experiencing this error code, please file a new piece of feedback in Feedback Hub.

Updated the “reboot needed” dialog for Windows Update to now say Windows 11. Please note that you will only see the results of this change when prompted to reboot for the next flight, as you need to be on a build with the change.

Fixed a DWM crash that could happen when enabling a contrast theme.

Corrected an issue for ARM64 PCs that could result in certain apps not responding to display language changes if they were installed prior to upgrading to Windows 11.

Addressed an issue where when explorer.exe is launched from an elevated process was using a lower memory priority, impacting the performance of all processes launched after it (Issue #55).

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 after general availability on October 5th.

Known issues

[General]

Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.

Some users may experience their screen and sleep timeouts being reduced. We’re investigating the potential impact that shorter screen and sleep timeouts could have on energy consumption.

[Start]

In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

[Taskbar]

The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

We’re investigating reports that Notification Center will get in a state in recent builds where it doesn’t launch. If you are impacted by this, restarting explorer.exe may resolve the issue for you.

[Search]

After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.

Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.

[Widgets]

The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.

Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or WIN + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.

Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev channel can download the build by Checking for Updates in Settings.