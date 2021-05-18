Today Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21382.1000 to Windows 10 Insiders in the Dev channel. The Cumulative Update (KB5003837) is a minor update to Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21382 that does not bring any new fixes or improvements but is designed to test the servicing channel.

Microsoft says some Insiders with the Arabic, Greek, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, and Russian languages installed were seeing KB5003837 fail with error 0x80070002 the first time trying to install the update. Microsoft believes the installation should succeed with subsequent attempts.

Last week’s Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21382 did bring a number of improvements, including HDR support to colour managed apps. Read all about that and more here.

Thanks, David for the tip.