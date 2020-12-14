Today Microsoft is releasing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20279 (FE_RELEASE) to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. The build is largely the same as Build 20277, with Microsoft releasing it to test their ability to quickly follow-up a flight with another flight.

Windows Insiders who updated to Build 21277 (RS_PRERELEASE) last week will not be offered this build as they are on a newer build. Microsoft is working on getting a new build out to those Insiders soon. Microsoft expects to move all Insiders in the Dev Channel back to receiving builds from RS_PRERELEASE sometime after the holidays.

Known issues

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Live previews for pinned sites aren’t enabled for all Insiders yet, so you may see a grey window when hovering over the thumbnail in the taskbar. Microsoft is continuing to work on polishing this experience.

Microsoft is working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue resulting in some users seeing error 0x80070426 when using their Microsoft account to sign into various apps. If you encounter it, rebooting your PC may resolve this.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where, in recent Dev Channel builds, no drives appear under Settings > System > Storage > Manage Disks and Volumes. As a workaround, you can manage your disks in the classic Disk Management tool.

Windows 10 Insiders in the Dev channel can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.