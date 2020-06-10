Today Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19645to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring.

The update brings the following fixes and improvements:

Your Phone app’s audio controls feature now rolling out to the public

The audio controls functionality announced in April is now rolling out to the general public. This feature lets you control your music and audio apps from the Your Phone app. Now you can access and control the audio apps playing from your phone directly within the app, without needing to split your attention between devices or breaking your workflow. Your audio tracks will stay in sync between your phone and PC, and you can switch between multiple sources using the dropdown in the player.

Please make sure you have the latest versions of Your Phone Companion and the Your Phone app to experience this feature.

General changes & improvements

Microsoft changed the servicing model for the Linux kernel inside of Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distributions. This build includes this change to remove the Linux kernel from the Windows image, and instead have it be serviced via Microsoft Update, the same way that 3 rd party drivers (like graphics, or touchpad drivers) are installed and updated on your machine today. For full details please read this blog post on the Windows Command Line blog and for information about the kernel version please view the kernel docs page here.

Support for Nested Virtualization on AMD processors is now available. Being an early release Microsoft recommend you read this blog post for details on what platforms currently work as well as how to enable the feature.

Fixes

Microsoft has fixed an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage bugchecked when resuming from hibernate.

Microsoft fixed multiple Japanese and Chinese IME issues that impacted IME mode switching within applications and Windows notification area.

Microsoft has fixed an issue where taskbar preview thumbnails weren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in the handwriting input panel not appearing in certain text fields after being tapped with a pen.

Microsoft fixed an issue where resizing a snapped application in tablet mode would minimize the app to the taskbar instead of adjusting the app size.

Microsoft fixed an issue where Windows Hello Setup would crash if facial recognition was already set up and you chose the Improve Recognition button.

Microsoft fixed an issue for some users where your PC wouldn’t recognize it when you inserted a smart card (event log showing error 621).

Known issues

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy, the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

Windows 10 Insiders in the Fast Ring can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.