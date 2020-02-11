Today Microsoft released Windows 10 20H1 Build 19041.84 (KB4539080) to Windows Insiders in the Slow ring.
The Cumulative Update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:
- Security updates to Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, Windows Network Security and Containers, Windows Storage and Filesystems, and Windows Server.
- Microsoft has fixed an issue where in certain cases, after Windows runs a scheduled task during a maintenance window, a PC may get into an unbootable state after installing Build 19041.21 (KB4535550).
For more information about the resolved security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide.
Known issues
- Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.
Windows 10 Insiders in the Slow Ring can update by Checking for Updates in Settings.
