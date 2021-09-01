Microsoft has released Windows 10 Cumulative Update Preview KB5005101 for Windows 10 version Windows 10, version 2004, Windows 10, version 20H2, and Windows 10, version 21H1.
The Optional Update allows admins to test the patch before its mandatory roll-out on Patch Tuesday next week. It contains a large number of fixes, including for a Bluetooth Headphone bug and monitor improvements.
The highlights are:
- Updates a rare condition that causes Bluetooth headsets to only work for voice calls.
- Updates an issue that provides the wrong Furigana result when you cancel the Japanese reconversion.
- Updates an issue that resets syncing for Microsoft OneDrive to “Known folders only” after you install a Windows update.
- Updates an issue that prevents audio headsets that connect to a device using USB from working if the device has certain third-party audio drivers.
- Updates an issue with resizing images that might produce flickering and residual line artifacts.
- Updates an issue that prevents you from typing any words in the username box during the out-of-box experience (OOBE) process. This issue occurs when you use the Chinese Input Method Editor (IME).
- Updates an issue with copying and pasting a text box into Office 365 apps. If you use an IME, you won’t be able to insert text into the text box.
- Updates an issue that might cause your device to stop working when making a touch input gesture. This issue occurs if you bring more fingers into contact with the touchpad or screen during the middle of the gesture.
- Updates an issue that might cause an external monitor to display a black screen after Hibernation. This issue might occur when the external monitor connects to a docking station using a certain hardware interface.
Updates an issue that resets the brightness for standard dynamic range (SDR) content on high-dynamic range (HDR) monitors. This occurs after you restart your device or reconnect to the device remotely.
The full list of fixes include:
- Addresses an issue that prevents users from tracking Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) activation failures.
- Addresses a threading issue that might cause the Windows Remote Management (WinRM) service to stop working when it is under a high load.
- Addresses an issue that causes the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) provider host process to stop working. This occurs because of an unhandled access violation that occurs when using the Desired State Configuration (DSC).
- Addresses an issue that causes file migration between Distributed File System (DFS) paths that are stored on different volumes to fail. This issue occurs when you implement the migration using PowerShell scripts that use the Move-Item command.
- Addresses an issue that prevents you from writing to a WMI repository after a low memory condition occurs.
- Addresses an issue that resets the brightness for standard dynamic range (SDR) content on high-dynamic range (HDR) monitors. This occurs after you restart the system or reconnect to the system remotely.
- Addresses an issue that might cause an external monitor to display a black screen after Hibernation. This issue might occur when the external monitor connects to a docking station using a certain hardware interface.
- Addresses a memory leak that occurs when you use nested classes within VBScript.
- Addresses an issue that prevents you from typing any words in the username box during the out-of-box experience (OOBE) process. This issue occurs when you use the Chinese Input Method Editor (IME).
- Addresses an issue that causes applications that use a shim to stop working. This issue occurs on devices that do not have edgegdi.dll installed. The error message is, “The code execution cannot proceed because edgegdi.dll was not found”.
- Addresses an issue that might prevent you from minimizing an application that uses unthemed windows.
- Addresses an issue that might cause your device to stop working during a touch input gesture. This issue occurs if you bring more fingers into contact with the touchpad or screen during the middle of the gesture.
- Addresses an issue with resizing images that might produce flickering and residual line artifacts.
- Addresses an issue with copying and pasting a text box into Office 365 apps. The IME prevents you from inserting text into the text box.
- Addresses an issue that prevents USB audio headsets from working on devices that support USB audio offload. This issue occurs if you installed third-party audio drivers on the devices.
- Addresses an issue that causes Authentication Mechanism Assurance (AMA) to stop working. This issue occurs when you migrate to Windows Server 2016 (or newer versions of Windows) and when using AMA in conjunction with certificates from Windows Hello for Business.
- Addresses an issue that prevents Code Integrity rules from working correctly when specifying Package Family Name rules in a Code Integrity policy. This issue occurs because of the incorrect handling of case-sensitive names.
- Addresses an issue that prevents the ShellHWDetection service from starting on a Privileged Access Workstation (PAW) device and prevents you from managing BitLocker drive encryption.
- Addresses an issue in Windows Defender Exploit Protection that prevents some Microsoft Office applications from working on machines that have certain processors.
- Addresses an issue that causes the IME toolbar to appear even when the Remote App is closed.
- Addresses an issue that might occur when you configure the policy, “Delete user profiles older than a specified number of days on system restart”. If a user has been signed in for longer than the time specified in the policy, the device might unexpectedly delete profiles at startup.
- Addresses an issue with the Microsoft OneDrive sync setting “Always keep on this device”. The setting is unexpectedly reset to “Known folders only” after you install a Windows update.
- Addresses an issue that provides the wrong Furigana result when a user cancels the Japanese reconversion.
- Addresses a rare condition that prevents Bluetooth headsets from connecting using the Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) for music playback and causes the headsets to only work for voice calls.
- Adds the “Target Product Version” policy. With this, administrators can specify the Windows product they want devices to migrate to or remain on (for example, Windows 10 or Windows 11).
- Increases the default number of entries in the local security authority (LSA) Lookup Cache to improve lookup performance in high lookup volume scenarios.
- Addresses an issue that might create duplicate built-in local accounts, such as administrator or guest account, during an in-place upgrade. This issue occurs if you previously renamed those accounts. As a result, the Local Users and Groups MMC snap-in (lusrmgr.msc) appears blank with no accounts after the upgrade. This update removes the duplicate accounts from the local Security Account Manager (SAM) database on the affected machines. If the system detected and removed duplicate accounts, it logs a Directory-Services-SAM event, with ID 16986, in the System event log.
- Addresses stop error 0x1E in srv2!Smb2CheckAndInvalidateCCFFile.
- Addresses an issue that might cause transfer validations to fail with the error, “HRESULT E_FAIL has been returned from a call to a COM component”. This issue occurs when you use Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 R2, or Windows Server 2012 as sources.
- Addresses an issue that might cause a system to stop working after a deduplication filter detects damage in a reparse point. This issue occurs because of deduplication driver changes introduced in a previous update.
- Addresses an issue with using the robocopy command with the backup option (/B) to fix data loss. This issue occurs when the source location contains tiered Azure File Sync files or tiered Cloud Files.
- Stops running queries against OneSettings APIs from the obsolete Storage Health feature.
- Enables over 1400 new mobile device management (MDM) policies. With them, you can configure policies that Group Policies also support. These new MDM policies include administrative template (ADMX) policies, such as App Compat, Event Forwarding, Servicing, and Task Scheduler. Starting in September 2021, you can use the Microsoft Endpoint Manager (MEM) Settings Catalog to configure these new MDM policies.
It also comes with the following known issues:
|Symptoms
|Workaround
|When using the Microsoft Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) to enter Kanji characters in an app that automatically allows the input of Furigana characters, you might not get the correct Furigana characters. You might need to enter the Furigana characters manually.
Note The affected apps are using the ImmGetCompositionString() function.
|We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
|Devices with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO image might have Microsoft Edge Legacy removed by this update, but not automatically replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This issue is only encountered when custom offline media or ISO images are created by slipstreaming this update into the image without having first installed the standalone servicing stack update (SSU) released March 29, 2021 or later.
Note Devices that connect directly to Windows Update to receive updates are not affected. This includes devices using Windows Update for Business. Any device connecting to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the SSU and latest cumulative update (LCU) without any extra steps.
|To avoid this issue, be sure to first slipstream the SSU released March 29, 2021 or later into the custom offline media or ISO image before slipstreaming the LCU. To do this with the combined SSU and LCU packages now used for Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 2004, you will need to extract the SSU from the combined package. Use the following steps to extract the using SSU:
If you have already encountered this issue by installing the OS using affected custom media, you can mitigate it by directly installing the new Microsoft Edge. If you need to broadly deploy the new Microsoft Edge for business, see Download and deploy Microsoft Edge for business
|After installing the June 21, 2021 (KB5003690) update, some devices cannot install new updates, such as the July 6, 2021 (KB5004945) or later updates. You will receive the error message, “PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING”.
|For more information and a workaround, see KB5005322.
You can download the update by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. In the Optional updates available area, you’ll find the link to download and install the update.#
You can also download the update directly from the Windows Catalogue here.
via BleepingComputer