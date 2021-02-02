Today Microsoft released Windows 10 Build 20H2 Build 19042.789 (KB4598291) to the Beta and Release Preview Channels for Insiders who are on 20H2 (Windows 10 October 2020 Update).

This update includes all the fixes in 20H2 Build 19042.782 plus the following additional fixes:

Microsoft fixed an issue with Microsoft Exchange accounts and some Surface Hub devices that occur after updating to Windows 10, version 20H2. The message, “Something went wrong” appears, and the error code is 0x80131500.

Microsoft fixed an issue with Windows Update scans that occur when an authenticated proxy is used as a fallback for the sync service after the previous proxy setting fails.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes an update from Windows 10, version 1703 to Windows 10, version 20H2 to fail on a Surface Hub device. The message “Getting ready…” remains on the screen indefinitely.

Windows 10 Insiders on 20H2 can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.