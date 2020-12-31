Microsoft release PowerToys v0.29.3 update

Microsoft has released a new update for PowerToys users. The update brings bug fixes and bumps the app to v0.29.3. You can head down to check out the full changelog for the update:
- #8808 – FancyZone zones would occasionally not appear. This was caused by two uninitialized variables. During testing, there was a race condition so we missed it. Our push on adding in additional code analysis tools will hopefully catch these types of bugs.
- #8787 – PowerRename would throw regex errors when it shouldn’t. We removed the error dialog for now and will add in a more targeted error catching block at a later time.
Microsoft PowerToys users can download the latest update from GitHub releases webpage.
Comments