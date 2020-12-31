Microsoft release PowerToys v0.29.3 update

by Sean Chan

powertoys

Microsoft has released a new update for PowerToys users. The update brings bug fixes and bumps the app to v0.29.3. You can head down to check out the full changelog for the update:

  • #8808 – FancyZone zones would occasionally not appear. This was caused by two uninitialized variables. During testing, there was a race condition so we missed it. Our push on adding in additional code analysis tools will hopefully catch these types of bugs.
  • #8787 – PowerRename would throw regex errors when it shouldn’t. We removed the error dialog for now and will add in a more targeted error catching block at a later time.

Microsoft PowerToys users can download the latest update from GitHub releases webpage.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments