Microsoft has just released PowerShell 7.3.0 Preview 1 on GitHub. The update comes with an extensive changelog which can be seen below:
PowerShell 7.3.0 Preview 1 changelog hide
Breaking Changes
- Add
cleanblock to script block as a peer to
begin,
process, and
endto allow easy resource cleanup
- Change default for
$PSStyle.OutputRenderingto
Ansi
Engine Updates and Fixes
- Remove duplicate remote server mediator code
- Fix
PSVersionparameter version checks and error messages for PowerShell 7 remoting
- Use the same temporary home directory when
HOMEenv variable is not set
- Fix parser to generate error when array has more than 32 dimensions
Performance
- Avoid validation for built-in file extension and color VT sequences
General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes
- Update
README.mdand
metadata.jsonfor next preview release
- Use
PlainTextwhen writing to a host that doesn’t support VT
- Remove support for
AppExeCLinksto retrieve target
- Move
GetOuputString()and
GetFormatStyleString()to
PSHostUserInterfaceas public API
- Fix
ConvertTo-SecureStringwith key regression due to .NET breaking change
- Fix regression in
Move-Itemto only fallback to
copy and deletein specific cases
- Set
$?correctly for command expression with redirections
- Use
CurrentCulturewhen handling conversions to
DateTimein
Add-History
- Fix link header parsing to handle unquoted
reltypes
- Fix a casting error when using
$PSNativeCommandUsesErrorActionPreference
- Format-Wide: Fix
NullReferenceException
- Make the native command error handling optionally honor
ErrorActionPreference
- Remove declaration of experimental features in Utility module manifest as they are stable
- Fix race condition between
DisconnectAsyncand
Dispose
- Fix the
Max_PATHcondition check to handle long path correctly
- Update
HelpInfoUrifor 7.2 release
- Fix tab completion within the script block specified for the
ValidateScriptAttribute.
- Update
README.mdto specify gathered telemetry
- Fix typo for “privacy” in MSI installer
- Remove unneeded call to
File.ResolveLinkTargetfrom
IsWindowsApplication
- Add
-HttpVersionparameter to web cmdlets
- Add support to web cmdlets for open-ended input tags
- Add more tests to
Tee-Object -Encoding
- Don’t throw exception when trying to resolve a possible link path
- Fix
ConvertTo-Json -Depthto allow 100 at maximum
- Fix for SSH remoting when banner is enabled on SSHD endpoint
- Disallow all COM for AppLocker system lock down
- Configure
ApplicationInsightsto not send cloud role name
- Disallow
Add-Typein NoLanguage mode on a locked down machine
- Specify the executable path as
TargetObectfor non-zero exit code
ErrorRecord
- Don’t allow
Move-Itemwith FileSystemProvider to move a directory into itself
- Make property names for the color VT sequences consistent with documentations
- Fix
PipelineVariableto set variable in the right scope
- Invoke-Command: improve handling of variables with $using: expression
- Change
Targetfrom a
CodePropertyto be an
AliasPropertythat points to
FileSystemInfo.LinkTarget
Tools
- Fix typo in build.psm1
- Add
.stylecopto
filetypexmland format it
- Enable sending Teams notification when workflow fails
- Use
Convert-Pathfor unknown drive in
Build.psm1
Tests
- Add benchmark to test compiler performance
- Enable two previously disabled
Get-Processtests
- Set clean state before testing
UseMUin the MSI
- Fix global tool and SDK tests in release pipeline
- Remove the outdated test
- Removed old not-used-anymore docker-based tests for PS release packages
Documentation and Help Content
- Update Windows PowerShell issues link
- Remove Joey from Committee and WG membership
- Update more docs for
net6.0TFM
- Change
snippettag to
codetag in XML comments
- Update build documentation to reflect .NET 6
- Update
README.mdabout the change logs
- Update change log for 7.2.0
- Update
metadata.jsonand
README.mdfor 7.2.0 release
- Update
README.mdand
metadata.jsonfiles for
v7.2.0-rc.1release
- Update the change logs for
v7.0.8and
v7.1.5releases
Known issues
Note: Known issue about 7.3.0-preview.1 Alpine Linux packages are missing
powershell.config.json causing experimental features disabled by default. For details see more here
Download
The release can be found on GitHub here.
via DeskModder
Comments