Microsoft has just released PowerShell 7.3.0 Preview 1 on GitHub. The update comes with an extensive changelog which can be seen below:

Breaking Changes

Add clean block to script block as a peer to begin , process , and end to allow easy resource cleanup

block to script block as a peer to , , and to allow easy resource cleanup Change default for $PSStyle.OutputRendering to Ansi

Remove duplicate remote server mediator code

Fix PSVersion parameter version checks and error messages for PowerShell 7 remoting

parameter version checks and error messages for PowerShell 7 remoting Use the same temporary home directory when HOME env variable is not set

env variable is not set Fix parser to generate error when array has more than 32 dimensions

Performance

Avoid validation for built-in file extension and color VT sequences

Update README.md and metadata.json for next preview release

and for next preview release Use PlainText when writing to a host that doesn’t support VT

when writing to a host that doesn’t support VT Remove support for AppExeCLinks to retrieve target

to retrieve target Move GetOuputString() and GetFormatStyleString() to PSHostUserInterface as public API

and to as public API Fix ConvertTo-SecureString with key regression due to .NET breaking change

with key regression due to .NET breaking change Fix regression in Move-Item to only fallback to copy and delete in specific cases

to only fallback to in specific cases Set $? correctly for command expression with redirections

correctly for command expression with redirections Use CurrentCulture when handling conversions to DateTime in Add-History

when handling conversions to in Fix link header parsing to handle unquoted rel types

types Fix a casting error when using $PSNativeCommandUsesErrorActionPreference

Format-Wide: Fix NullReferenceException

Make the native command error handling optionally honor ErrorActionPreference

Remove declaration of experimental features in Utility module manifest as they are stable

Fix race condition between DisconnectAsync and Dispose

and Fix the Max_PATH condition check to handle long path correctly

condition check to handle long path correctly Update HelpInfoUri for 7.2 release

for 7.2 release Fix tab completion within the script block specified for the ValidateScriptAttribute .

. Update README.md to specify gathered telemetry

to specify gathered telemetry Fix typo for “privacy” in MSI installer

Remove unneeded call to File.ResolveLinkTarget from IsWindowsApplication

from Add -HttpVersion parameter to web cmdlets

parameter to web cmdlets Add support to web cmdlets for open-ended input tags

Add more tests to Tee-Object -Encoding

Don’t throw exception when trying to resolve a possible link path

Fix ConvertTo-Json -Depth to allow 100 at maximum

to allow 100 at maximum Fix for SSH remoting when banner is enabled on SSHD endpoint

Disallow all COM for AppLocker system lock down

Configure ApplicationInsights to not send cloud role name

to not send cloud role name Disallow Add-Type in NoLanguage mode on a locked down machine

in NoLanguage mode on a locked down machine Specify the executable path as TargetObect for non-zero exit code ErrorRecord

for non-zero exit code Don’t allow Move-Item with FileSystemProvider to move a directory into itself

with FileSystemProvider to move a directory into itself Make property names for the color VT sequences consistent with documentations

Fix PipelineVariable to set variable in the right scope

to set variable in the right scope Invoke-Command: improve handling of variables with $using: expression

Change Target from a CodeProperty to be an AliasProperty that points to FileSystemInfo.LinkTarget

Fix typo in build.psm1

Add .stylecop to filetypexml and format it

to and format it Enable sending Teams notification when workflow fails

Use Convert-Path for unknown drive in Build.psm1

Tests

Add benchmark to test compiler performance

Enable two previously disabled Get-Process tests

tests Set clean state before testing UseMU in the MSI

in the MSI Fix global tool and SDK tests in release pipeline

Remove the outdated test

Removed old not-used-anymore docker-based tests for PS release packages

Documentation and Help Content

Update Windows PowerShell issues link

Remove Joey from Committee and WG membership

Update more docs for net6.0 TFM

TFM Change snippet tag to code tag in XML comments

tag to tag in XML comments Update build documentation to reflect .NET 6

Update README.md about the change logs

about the change logs Update change log for 7.2.0

Update metadata.json and README.md for 7.2.0 release

and for 7.2.0 release Update README.md and metadata.json files for v7.2.0-rc.1 release

and files for release Update the change logs for v7.0.8 and v7.1.5 releases

Known issues

Note: Known issue about 7.3.0-preview.1 Alpine Linux packages are missing powershell.config.json causing experimental features disabled by default. For details see more here

Download

The release can be found on GitHub here.

