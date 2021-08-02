New firmware is now available for the Surface Pro 4, Surface Laptop 3, and the original Surface Book running Windows 10 1909 and above.

The update brings security and stability improvement. See the changelog below:

For the Surface Laptop 3 (Intel version) the update brings the following fixes and improvements:

Surface System Aggregator– Firmware: 14.502.139.0 Improves system performance.

Surface Integration – System devices: 6.119.139.0 Improves device performance.

Surface Dock Firmware Update – Firmware: 6.7.137.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 stability.

The July update for the Surface Pro 4 addresses the following security issues:

Surface UEFI – Firmware: 109.3748.768.0 Addresses critical security vulnerability.

Surface ME – Firmware: 11.8.86.3877 Addresses critical security vulnerability.

Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices: 2102.100.0.1044 Addresses critical security vulnerability.

The July firmware for the original Surface Book also addresses a critical security vulnerability:

Surface UEFI – Firmware: 92.3748.768.0 Addresses critical security vulnerability.

You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.

via onMSFT