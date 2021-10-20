Microsoft has released optional Cumulative Update KB5006744 for Windows 10 1809.

Windows 10 1809 is no longer being supported for consumers, but still remains in Enterprise Long Term Servicing.

The update mainly adds miscellaneous non-security improvements. For enterprise users, the main fix of interest may be to address the problem of installing printers over Internet Printing Protocol.

The full changelog reads:

Addresses an issue with PropertyGet in JScript9.dll .

Addresses an issue with Assigned Access kiosks that are configured with Microsoft Edge as a kiosk application. These kiosks might sometimes fail to restart Microsoft Edge if users close the browser window.

Addresses an issue in which the use of App-V intermittently causes black screens to appear when signing in on the credentials page.

Addresses an issue that causes Windows to go into BitLocker recovery after a servicing update.

Addresses an issue that causes searchindexer . exe to keep handles to the per user search database in the path below after you sign out: “C:\Users\username\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Search\Data\Applications\<SID>\” As a result, searchindexer . exe stops working and duplicate profile names are created.

. to keep handles to the per user search database in the path below after you sign out: “C:\Users\username\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Search\Data\Applications\<SID>\” As a result, . stops working and duplicate profile names are created. Addresses an issue that causes the DnsPsProvider.dll module to leak memory within a WmiPrvSE.exe process.

module to leak memory within a process. Addresses an issue that prevents Windows 10 virtual private network (VPN) users from connecting to Windows Server 2019 Routing and Remote Access service (RRAS) servers.

Addresses an issue that prevents Software-Defined Networking (SDN) virtual machines from working when you configure the Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) VPN bandwidth limitation.

Addresses an issue in Code Integrity that might cause a memory leak.

Enhances Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.

Addresses a memory leak issue in lsass.exe on domain controllers in the forest root domain that occurs when you have multiple forests and multiple domains in each forest. The SID-Name mapping functions leak memory when a request comes from another domain in the forest and crosses forest boundaries.

on domain controllers in the forest root domain that occurs when you have multiple forests and multiple domains in each forest. The SID-Name mapping functions leak memory when a request comes from another domain in the forest and crosses forest boundaries. Improves the Windows Server Storage Migration Service by adding support for migration Windows Servers configured with Azure File Sync cloud tiering. Additionally, this update addresses multiple issues and improves reliability. For more information, see Storage Migration Service overview.

Addresses an issue with the virtual machine (VM) Load Balancing feature, which ignores a site’s fault domain.

Addresses a known issue that might prevent the successful installation of printers using the Internet Printing Protocol (IPP).

The update has the following known issues:

Symptom Workaround After installing KB4493509, devices with some Asian language packs installed may receive the error, “0x800f0982 – PSFX_E_MATCHING_COMPONENT_NOT_FOUND.” Uninstall and reinstall any recently added language packs. For instructions, see Manage the input and display language settings in Windows 10. Select Check for Updates and install the April 2019 Cumulative Update. For instructions, see Update Windows 10. Note If reinstalling the language pack does not mitigate the issue, reset your PC as follows: Go to the Settings app > Recovery. Select Get Started under the Reset this PC recovery option. Select Keep my Files. Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. After installing KB5001342 or later, the Cluster Service might fail to start because a Cluster Network Driver is not found. This issue occurs because of an update to the PnP class drivers used by this service. After about 20 minutes, you should be able to restart your device and not encounter this issue.

For more information about the specific errors, cause, and workaround for this issue, please see KB5003571.

The update can be downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalogue here, or by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. In the Optional updates available area, you’ll find the link to download and install the update.