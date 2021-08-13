The original Surface Go, which was released more than two years ago, is now receiving a new firmware update. The new update brings WIFI and LTE network driver improvements and addresses security updates and improves system stability.

You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Surface – Firmware – 1.0.32.0 Wi-Fi – Surface UEFI – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 1.1.22.0 LTE – Surface UEFI – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 11.8.86.3877 Surface ME – Firmware Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices

To download and install the latest firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

via WBI