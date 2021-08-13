The original Surface Go, which was released more than two years ago, is now receiving a new firmware update. The new update brings WIFI and LTE network driver improvements and addresses security updates and improves system stability.
You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
Surface – Firmware – 1.0.32.0
|Wi-Fi – Surface UEFI – Firmware
|Surface – Firmware – 1.1.22.0
|LTE – Surface UEFI – Firmware
|Surface – Firmware – 11.8.86.3877
|Surface ME – Firmware
|Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
|Intel – Software Component – 1.62.321.1
Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
To download and install the latest firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
via WBI
Comments