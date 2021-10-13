Microsoft explains how it reduced Windows 11 update size by 40%

Delivering Windows update and security fixes to over billion users involves distributing large amount of updated content and takes up substantial bandwidth. In order to reduce the network bandwidth, Microsoft used new compression technology to reduce the size of updates in Windows 11 by 40%.

For versioned data systems requiring forward and reverse delta pairs, “reverse update data generation” provides a way of efficiently distributing the forward delta to the machine and having the machine maintain a path back to its original state. Microsoft has successfully employed this approach in Windows 11, providing a 40% reduction in update size. This benefits our customer base who will need to download less to remain up-to-date and secure.

