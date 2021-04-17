Microsoft releases redesigned Bing app for Android devices

Microsoft recently released a major update for Bing Search app on Google Play Store. In this new update, Microsoft has redesigned the Bing app with a new home page and several improvements. You can find the full list of features available in the Bing app below.
Microsoft Bing app features:
- New homepage: See top news, stay updated on topics you’re following, and get quick access to Microsoft features
- Search: Get the same trusted search results and more
- COVID Tracker: Monitor the latest case numbers, trends, news, and vaccine info
- Weather: See the forecast for today and the week ahead
- Visual Search: Search right from your camera or by uploading a picture
- Sports: Track scores, standings, news, and more
- Rewards: Earn points toward free gift cards and more
- Wallpaper: Pick from a collection of beautiful images featured on the Bing homepage
- Voice search: Tap the mic icon and use your voice to search
- Video and images: Search and browse visual media across the web
- Translator: Get quick translations in more than 70 languages
- Unit converter: An easy-to-use tool that converts in 18 different unit categories
- Shopping: Find great deals and coupons for retailers
- Math: Enter math problems and get step-by-step solutions
- Esports: Watch livestreams, get the latest news, and more
- Games: Find Sudoku , matching tiles, quizzes, and other quick distractions
You can download the updated Microsoft Bing app here from Play Store.
Comments