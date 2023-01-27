Microsoft pushes January 2023 security patches to Surface Duo and Duo 2

Unlike many other Android phone makers, Microsoft never fails to impress us with its delivery of monthly security patches in a timely manner. Microsoft is once again rolling out the monthly security patch for Surface Duo and Duo 2 devices. The January 2023 security patch is available via firmware updates, as you would expect.

While security patches are important as they keep your devices safe from online threats, the January 2023 firmware version does not include any other changes or new features. It does not offer any improvements and bug fixes, either. You can read the complete official changelog below if you feel the need to.

Surface Duo 2 firmware update

Surface Duo firmware update

It is worth pointing out that these firmware updates are rolled out in stages, which means not all Surface Duo devices will be updated at the same time. However, the latest version of the firmware will eventually be delivered to all Surface devices. But before you go ahead and download it, here are three things that you should be careful about:

Software updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface Duo will be downloaded and installed. After the updates are installed, tap Restart now.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is working on a Surface Insider Program for Duo devices to test new features with beta testers. The company might launch the Insider program this year, per sources. The Surface Insider Program will help Microsoft test new features well enough before sending them to the general public.