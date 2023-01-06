Microsoft PowerToys v0.66.0 is now rolling out to all

Microsoft has released PowerToys v0.66.0 for everyone running Windows 10 and Windows 11. The latest version of PowerToys includes self-contained .NET 7, which means you no longer need .NET as part of the installer. PowerToys version 0.66.0 also makes it possible to pick which of the installed OCR languages is used by Text Extractor. Additionally, it has a setting to sort the order of the accented characters.

The updated version of PowerToys also comes with plenty of improvements and bug fixes. You can learn about them in the complete official changelog below.

PowerToys v0.66.0 changelog

You can find the complete official changelog of PowerToys v0.65.0 here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. Users can tune and streamline their Windows experience by using the set of utilities for greater productivity.

To get the latest app version, you need to open Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.