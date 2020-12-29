Microsoft has released a new PowerToys update for Windows users. The new update takes the bundle to version 0.29 and is mainly focussed on adding on end-user experience, stability, accessibility, localization and quality of life improvements.

Due to the short dev cycle due to the holidays this month, larger work items will show up next release such as FZ editor improvements and three new plug-ins for PowerToys Run. The update also does not include the Video Conference utility, which is only available in Experimental Releases.

You can head below read more about the update:

Release Notes

General

Bug report tool and improved logging.

Various localization improvements.

CodeQL added. Triggered via a cron timer twice a day.

“How to use” docs moved to https://docs.microsoft.com/windows/powertoys/ This will allow the community to do direct PRs against those documents



ARM64 Progress

.NET Core upgrade for code bases the PowerToys team controls is complete. We still have two external dependencies that are .NET Framework that need to be updated.

Color Picker

General bug fixes

Added ability to provide the name of the color at parity with Office and WinUI Color Picker.

FancyZones

Allows to use Windows Snap on desktops that don’t have a layout applied and for apps that are in the excluded list.

Bug fixes

PowerToys Run

Improved performance

PT Run now supports accented characters.

Installer

Option to extract the MSI from the .exe for enterprise scenarios and more options to do unattended installations.

Removed toast notifications during installation.

The latest release can be downloaded here.