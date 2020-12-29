Microsoft has released a new PowerToys update for Windows users. The new update takes the bundle to version 0.29 and is mainly focussed on adding on end-user experience, stability, accessibility, localization and quality of life improvements.
Due to the short dev cycle due to the holidays this month, larger work items will show up next release such as FZ editor improvements and three new plug-ins for PowerToys Run. The update also does not include the Video Conference utility, which is only available in Experimental Releases.
You can head below read more about the update:
Release Notes
General
- Bug report tool and improved logging.
- Various localization improvements.
- CodeQL added. Triggered via a cron timer twice a day.
- “How to use” docs moved to https://docs.microsoft.com/windows/powertoys/
- This will allow the community to do direct PRs against those documents
ARM64 Progress
- .NET Core upgrade for code bases the PowerToys team controls is complete. We still have two external dependencies that are .NET Framework that need to be updated.
Color Picker
- General bug fixes
- Added ability to provide the name of the color at parity with Office and WinUI Color Picker.
FancyZones
- Allows to use Windows Snap on desktops that don’t have a layout applied and for apps that are in the excluded list.
- Bug fixes
PowerToys Run
- Improved performance
- PT Run now supports accented characters.
Installer
- Option to extract the MSI from the .exe for enterprise scenarios and more options to do unattended installations.
- Removed toast notifications during installation.
The latest release can be downloaded here.
