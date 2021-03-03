Microsoft Power BI Premium Per User pricing is a game changer

At Ignite 2021 conference, Microsoft yesterday announced that Power BI Premium Per User will be available on April 2, 2021, at a price of $20 per user, per month. This pricing makes Power BI Premium much more attractive when compared to Tableau which costs $35-$70 per month. Customers with a Power BI Pro license can just pay an additional $10 per user, per month, to enjoy Power BI Premium.
Power BI Premium features:
- Automated machine learning (AutoML) in Power BI enables business users to build ML models to predict outcomes without having to write any code.
- Power BI enriches your data with a rich set of functions from Azure Cognitive Services including sentiment analysis, key phrase extraction, language detection and image tagging.
Power BI dataflows in Premium offers users no code data prep. This is the ability to prepare data for reports with just a few clicks using a visual interface. Power BI Premium's enhanced compute engine automatically takes care of performance needs as data volumes grow and data prep steps can be stored as building blocks in Microsoft Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 for reuse across the organization.
- Deployment pipelines help teams manage the lifecycle of their content so that they can develop and test their reports, dashboards, and datasets before users consume it.
- Pixel perfect paginated reports are available for operational reporting capabilities based on SSRS technology. Users can create highly formatted reports in various formats such as PDF and PPT, which are embeddable in applications and are designed to be printed or shared.
- Power BI datasets house the BI semantic models and are built on our AS technology that also ships in SSAS and AAS. We believe in open-platform connectivity and XMLA read/write capabilities enables management of this semantic model using not only Power BI Desktop, but any Microsoft or third-party client applications or tool. Data volumes continue to grow exponentially and the need to easily extract insights for intelligent decision making prevails. Customers need solutions that scale to processing petabytes of data. Through large model support, Power BI datasets can store data in highly compressed, in-memory caches yield blazing fast performance over not just millions, but trillions of rows of data.
- Power BI is the only BI platform to be natively integrated with both Microsoft Information Protection (MIP)and Microsoft Cloud App Security (MCAS). These advanced security capabilities go hand in hand with data encryption and data loss prevention. By default, Power BI uses Microsoft-managed keys to encrypt your data, and Power BI Premium enhances this by enabling you to bring your own key (BYOK).
Source: Microsoft
