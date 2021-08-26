At President Biden’s technology summit today Microsoft committed to spending $20 billion over 5 years to help secure infrastructure in the USA from Cyberattacks.

The money would be spent on delivering more advanced security tools, and $150 million would be directed at helping government agencies to upgrade their security systems and expand cybersecurity training partnerships. Microsoft says they already spend $1 billion per year on cybersecurity.

Pledges from other companies include:

Amazon

Amazon said it would make its cybersecurity training available to the public for free, and it would give multi-factor authentication devices to some cloud computing customers, starting in October.

IBM

IBM said it will train more than 150,000 people in cybersecurity skills over three years and will partner with historically black colleges and universities to create a more diverse cyber workforce.

Google

Google said it was devoting $10 billion to cybersecurity over the next five years and it would help 100,000 Americans earn industry-recognized digital skills certificates that could lead to high-paying jobs.

Apple

Apple said it would work with its suppliers to “drive mass adoption of multi-factor authentication” as well as providing new security trainings, incident response, and vulnerability remediation.

At the event, Biden said the US Government could not secure US infrastructure on its own.

“The reality is, most of our critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, and the federal government can’t meet this challenge alone,” Biden said at the meeting.

