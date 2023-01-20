Microsoft Phone Link’s ‘Recent Websites’ is now available for the Galaxy Book series

Microsoft Phone Link’s new feature called “Recent Websites” is now available for the Galaxy Book series, Samsung announced on Thursday. According to the South Korean electronics company, the move is part of its “ongoing efforts to enhance PC-Mobile connectivity.”

“According to a recent survey, 77% of people use multiple apps and devices together for a single task but also find it can take a lot of extra effort,” Samsung said. “With this in mind, Samsung Electronics is always looking for new ways to deliver a connected experience that harmonizes the strengths and capabilities of its smartphones, PCs, tablets, watches and more for a truly seamless multi-device ecosystem.”

The Recent Websites feature allows a Windows 10/11 PC with the Microsoft Phone Link app and an Android device (running Android 7.0 Nougat or later) with the Link to Windows app to have harmonized browsing sessions. This is good news for Galaxy Book users as it offers instant access to a list of websites recently opened on their smartphones. The websites will be accessible by directly launching the Microsoft Phone Link app on the PC or through its flyout.

“Recent Websites is one of a variety of new and upcoming connectivity features that make the connected experience between Galaxy smartphones and the Galaxy Book series richer and more adaptable than ever,” added Samsung. “By unlocking limitless possibilities between devices, Samsung is empowering customers to use and combine their devices in more innovative and accessible ways.”

The Microsoft Phone Link app, formerly known as ‘Your Phone’ and was rebranded last year, can be installed through the Microsoft Store, while the Link to Windows app is available on Google Play Store and in the Galaxy Store. However, individuals using newer phone models might not need to install the Link to Windows app as it comes pre-installed in certain models, such as Surface Duo, Surface Duo 2, HONOR Magic4 Pro, and a handful of different Samsung smartphones. On the other hand, Samsung added that its handheld products running One UI 3.1.1 or above could only use the Recent Websites feature under a specific condition.

“‘Recent Websites’ is only available when using Samsung Internet app on Samsung Galaxy smartphone with One UI 3.1.1 or above (Samsung Galaxy S, Note, Z Fold, Z Flip) and Windows PC with Windows 10 20H1 or above,” Samsung reminded Galaxy users.