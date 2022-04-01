Microsoft’s Your Phone is now getting a design revamp, and even more important than that is, Phone Link is now replacing the old branding. Microsoft’s Your Phone app is now known as Phone Link on Windows 11, while it’s now branded as Link to Windows on Android.

The new Phone Link app comes with a new and more polished interface to complement Windows 11 design language. Not only that, but you also get the new tabbed navigation design, making it easier for you to get access to all the features that you care about.

For those who don’t know, the Phone Link app brings what’s happening on your Android phone to your Windows 10 and 11 PCs. You can get all your phone notifications, photos on your phone, messages, some control over your phone settings, etc., on your Windows PC, thanks to the Phone Link app.

You can also use all the installed phone apps on your PC through the Phone Link app. However, the ability to run phone apps on PCs is not available for Android phones. Before the app rebranding, the feature was available for Surface Duo and select Samsung Galaxy handsets. Now, Honor handsets will also be able to open phone apps on their PCs. The Link to Windows will now be pre-installed in select Honor devices.

It’s worth noting that running Android 9.0 will pre-install Link to Windows on your Honor/ Samsung/ Surface Duo phones. Android devices other than these will have to run Android 7 or later to use the app.

Android users can download the new Link to Windows app from the Google Play Store. As mentioned above, you will also need to install the Phone Link app on your Windows 10/11 PCs to get a cross-device experience. You can download the Phone Link app from the Microsoft Store. You can also download the apps from the below links.