Microsoft announces the latest significant performance improvements in Excel for the web

Deals

Deal Alert: Apple AirPods Pro 20% off Apple launched the Apple AirPods Pro for $250, but you can grab a pair at a considerable discount. To be more specific, you can now buy Apple’s Airpods Pro at a price point of $200— ...

Deal Alert: Surface Book 3 is $201 cheaper today Back in May last year, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. While Book 3 might not be the best in terms of raw power, its uniqueness, a...

Deal Alert: Massive savings of $790 on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i7 Amazon is now offering a huge $790 discount on Surface Pro 6. The discount is applicable to the Surface Pro 6 that packs the i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The Pro 6 is a nice an...

Deal Alert: AOC 24-inch gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Prem... AOC Gaming Monitor (G2490VX) featuring ultra-narrow bezels on three sides, 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and Adaptive-Sync is now available for just $125.99 from Amazon US. Feature...

Deal Alert: Surface Dock 2 is $92 cheaper today Lack of ports is one of the downsides of the thin and lightweight laptops and the same holds true for Microsoft’s Surface devices. Nevertheless, the lack of ports in Surface devices is...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Book 3 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD ... Back in May 2019, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. While Book 3 might not be the best in terms of raw power, its uniqueness, and th...

Chuwi’s HeroBook Pro+ comes with a 13-inch 3K display, 8GB RAM and 256GB S... Chuwi, a popular Chinese OEM, announced the new HeroLook Pro+, an affordable Windows 10 laptop with several class-leading features. The main highlight of the HeroBook Pro+ is its 13.3-inch I...

The Amazon Echo Flex speaker discounted in UK Echo Flex is the most affordable way to add Alexa to any space in your home. It plugs directly into a standard electrical outlet, making it perfect for those places in your home where cords ...

Microsoft Lists iOS app now available for download from App Store At Build 2020, Microsoft announced a new service called Microsoft Lists. Microsoft Lists app is based on SharePoint lists feature, but it offers better user experience, and it can be access...