Microsoft announces the latest significant performance improvements in Excel for the web

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft yesterday announced the latest significant performance improvements in Excel for the web. Opening workbooks, navigating within a workbook, and other interactions have received performance improvements with this update. You can find the details below.

  • Loading – We’ve significantly reduced the time it takes to load a workbook, making it faster for you to start working in Excel for the web.
  • Scrolling – Scrolling is a fundamental part of working in Excel. Now, even in incredibly complex sheets, scrolling is smooth and fast.
  • Selection – Even more fundamental than scrolling, is the need to interact with content in your workbook. We have optimized the speed of cell selection, so you’ll experience less lag and a more fluid experience when working in the grid.
  • Navigating – We optimized several navigation actions: find/search, Go-To, page-up and page-down are all now faster.
  • Modifying – We developed faster cell editing and formatting experiences.

Source: Microsoft

