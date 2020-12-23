Microsoft will offer paysafecard as a payment option in Microsoft Store in 22 countries

Paysafe is a leading integrated payments platform. Paysafe today announced its expanded partnership with Microsoft. As part of this partnership, Microsoft will offer an online cash payment option to millions of customers by enabling paysafecard as a payment option in Microsoft Store and Xbox.com in the following 22 countries across Europe.

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

More countries will be added and paysafecard’s availability as a payment option will be extended to purchases on the Xbox game console in early 2021.

Trevor Nies, Sr. Director of Payments at Microsoft, commented on the partnership: “We are proud to enable cash-based customers to access the world of online shopping with a solution that is as reliable, easy and secure as paysafecard. Making Paysafe’s eCash payment solution available to millions of our customers who are shopping for our products online was a logical next step for us.”

Source: Paysafe