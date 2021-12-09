Microsoft announces new partnerships and capabilities for Azure Space

Last year, Microsoft announced Azure Space, a new initiative to make space connectivity and compute easily accessible across industries including agriculture, energy, telecommunications, and government. Today, Microsoft announced the following new partnerships and capabilities for Azure Space:
- Azure Orbital reaches preview—now anyone can communicate and control satellites, from our owned and partnered ground-stations around the world—with no backhaul costs into Azure. Azure Orbital is new managed service that will offer access to physical satellite communication capabilities. Azure Orbital will allow customers to quickly analyze data captured from space.
- Innovations built on Azure are “seeing” through the clouds with SpaceEye, and enhancing imagery with Project Turing.
- New partnership with Airbus is bringing the world’s leading high-resolution satellite imagery and elevation data into Azure, to further transform our understanding of the world.
- A virtualization partnership with iDirect, one of the largest satellite modem providers, is creating modern and flexible solutions for customers.
- New geospatial and data analytics partnerships with Esri, Blackshark.ai, and Orbital Insight on Azure are enabling new insights for our customers.
You can read about these partnerships and capabilities in detail from the source link below.
Source: Microsoft
Comments