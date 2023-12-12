Microsoft-owned Compulsion Games may release South of Midnight on Windows, Xbox next year

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s been a hot while since we last heard of South of Midnight. Developed by Microsoft-owned Compulsion Games, this title is a must-have for horror & folktale aficionados. No words on the official release date from the devs just yet, but according to recent findings, we may see this game coming out next year.

In a LinkedIn update, Brad Hilderbrand, Microsoft’s senior public relations manager, hinted that South of Midnight is coming in 2024 alongside Towerbone from Stoic Studio.

Take a look at the update here, and credit to video game enthusiast @bogorad222 for the finding!

If the rumor is true, then gamers of the green console are about to have a field day next year. We’ll see a pretty solid line-up alongside Hellblade II & S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, just to name a few.

The game invites you to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Southern folklore, populated by enigmatic creatures and steeped in mystery. The concept itself is highly appealing, and the potential for visual splendor on next-generation consoles like Xbox Series X/S is particularly enticing.

In 2018, Microsoft acquired Compulsion Games, along with other high-profile game development studios like Ninja Theory (creators of Hellblade), PlayGround Games (developers of Forza Horizon), and Undead Labs (the makers of State of Decay).