Microsoft Outlook’s new Organization Explorer will make it easier to find people inside an organization

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft today announced a new embedded app coming to Microsoft Outlook this summer. This new app called Organization Explorer will make it easier to find people with similar skills inside an organization. Basically, Organization Explorer helps people make connections within their organization.

For example, employees can use Organization Explorer to discover team relationships across their company. It also allows people to visually search across their company to explore colleagues and teams and identify skills to help them complete their work.

Source: Microsoft

