Microsoft has pushed a new update to the Outlook app on Android. Taking the app to version 4.2140.0, the update adds the ability to easily drag a recipient between the To, CC, BCC fields. The update also includes performance improvements and bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Moving someone to the BCC has become super easy – You can now easily drag a recipient between the To, CC, and BCC fields.

via WBI